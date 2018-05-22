Barcelona have long been praised for their famous La Masia youth academy, but they’re being linked with a signing of a youngster from outside of the club.

The Catalan giants are fresh from winning a domestic double this season, with the La Liga title and Copa del Rey safely added to the trophy cabinet.

While they appear to be in safe hands in the more immediate future, it remains to be seen whether or not they have the players capable of sustaining that impressive level of success for years to come.

According to The Daily Star, they’re planning on looking outside of the club for a top youth prospect, as they’ve reportedly set their sights on Tottenham starlet Reo Griffiths.

Evidently, the 17-year-old is doing something right to warrant speculation linking Barcelona with a swoop, and when looking at his form this past season for Tottenham’s youth side, it’s no wonder.

Griffiths bagged 28 goals in 32 games along with four assists, with 27 of those goals coming in the U18 Premier League in just 20 outings.

While it’s one thing impressing at youth level and another making the grade for the senior side, with his age in mind, he’s certainly made a positive impact thus far and Spurs will surely be keen to keep hold of him and hope that he follows a similar path to the likes of Harry Kane, Harry Winks and other young English prospects who have flourished under Mauricio Pochettino.

In contrast, the report would suggest that Barcelona will attempt to convince him to move to Spain and be part of their future plans. Based on how they’ve developed youth talent too, it may well be a very difficult decision for the talented teenager.