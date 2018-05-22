PSG and Germany star Julian Draxler is very keen on securing a move to Real Madrid, with the 24-year-old apparently very eager to play alongside Los Blancos talisman Cristiano Ronaldo.

According to Diario Gol, the former Wolfsburg star wants to secure a move away from the French capital, and that Draxler could be brought into replace Luka Modric should the Croat depart the club in the summer.

MORE: £27M PSG star desperate to secure Real Madrid transfer, move could solve long-term problem for Los Blancos

The news outlet are also stating that Draxler wants to line-up next to Cristiano Ronaldo for Real, and that he could cost around €40M, a bargain price for a player of his quality.

Since moving to the French giants from Bundesliga outfit Wolfsburg Draxler has somewhat struggled to hold down a first team place for PSG.

In his one and a half seasons with the club, the German international has managed to clock up a total of 15 goals and 13 assists in 72 games, a record that should be deemed decent when you consider a lot of those appearances came from the substitutes bench.

If Draxler does move to Madrid, it seems as if he may be stuck in the same situation he’s in at PSG, as the player will have to do something special to secure a first team place over players such as Modric, Toni Kroos, Isco and Marco Asensio.