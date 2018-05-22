Shock manager and former Chelsea star eyed to replace Antonio Conte

A surprise name is being linked with the Chelsea job amid speculation that Antonio Conte will leave Stamford Bridge this week.

Fulham manager Slavisa Jokanovic has today been linked as a replacement for Antonio Conte at Chelsea.

The Express reported this morning that Antonio Conte is expected to leave Chelsea in the coming week despite securing the FA Cup with Chelsea just three days ago in a 1-0 victory over Manchester United. It was Eden Hazard’s goal that proved to be the difference for the Blues with the Belgian’s 22nd minute penalty the fatal blow for Jose Mourinho’s United side.

The perviously mentioned report states that Championship manager Jokanovic is now being eyed by Chelsea executives as a potential successor to Conte.

Jokanovic has managed Fulham since 2015 but has had little experience managing in England other than a short spell in charge of Watford between 2014-2015.

The Serbian however did spend a period at Chelsea as a player between 2000-2002 as a defensive midfielder and that is perhaps where the speculation has grown from with Jokanovic possessing clear links to Chelsea.

The 49-year-old has guided Fulham to a play-off final vs Aston Villa this season but it is surely unlikely that a team such as Chelsea would name such a relatively unestablished name as their next boss.

The Blues have a history of announcing big names such as Carlo Ancelotti and Jose Mourinho and rarely take a punt on young managers.

Although, the last time they named an inexperienced manager it was perhaps when Roberto Di Matteo took over as interim manger in the 2011/12 season, and we all know how that season finished.