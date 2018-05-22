Real Madrid and Liverpool will do battle on Saturday for European football supremacy in the Champions League final and there is good news for football fans as the final will be free to view.

Zinedine Zidane is yet to be lose in the Champions League since he took charge at the Santiago Bernabeu and are aiming for an incredible three titles in a row.

SEE MORE: Video: SUPERB Zidane assist leads to STUNNING Real Madrid training ground goal

Liverpool’s own love story with the competition continues as they vye for a sixth European crown and are in their first final for over a decade.

There was good news on the injury front for Los Blancos as per Marca, who said last week that both Cristiano Ronaldo and Dani Carvajal resumed training with their teammates this week.

Both players along with Isco started in Real’s 2-2 draw against Villareal in the final game of the La Liga season.

Ronaldo has scored 15 times in the competition this season but Real will have to deal with Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino who have scored 10 times in Europe.

When is the Champions League final 2018?

The 2017-18 Champions League final will take place on 26 May, 2018.

Kick-off is scheduled for 7:45pm UK time.

Where is the Champions League final 2018?

The match will be played at the NSC Olimpiyskiy Stadium in Kiev, Ukraine.

The stadium hosted the Euro 2012 final and holds a maximum capacity of 63,000 – the second largest in eastern Europe.

Real Madrid vs Liverpool Champions League Final Free Live Stream and TV Channel Info

The final is available to watch on the BT Sport app and btsport.com and will be televised live on BT Sport 2 and BT Sport 4K UHD, according to BT.

UK fans can watch a free live online stream via BT Sport’s YouTube channel in 4K Ultra High Definition and on btsport.com.

Real Madrid vs Liverpool team news

Liverpool will be without Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (knee) and Joe Gomez (ankle) for the final.

Joel Matip will also miss the final with a thigh injury, as per The Independent.

According to The Independent, Jurgen Klopp has concerns regarding the fitness of James Milner and Emre Can, however, the good news is that both trained on Monday.

There are no injury doubts for Zinedine Zidane and for Ronaldo after the Frenchman declared the superstar would be “120 per cent fit” for the final in Kiev, according to Goal.

The Portuguese captain warmed up for Saturday’s showpiece final with a goal last weekend against Villareal.

Gareth Bale will be hoping to start for Zidane’s side on Saturday after he continued his fine goalscoring form at the weekend.

Real Madrid vs Liverpool odds

Real Madrid – 6/5

Draw – 14/5

Liverpool – 21/10