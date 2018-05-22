Sara Salamo gallery: Isco’s STUNNING WAG spends quality time with Real Madrid ace ahead of CL final

Real Madrid star Isco has got a major weekend ahead, but he’s spending time with his girlfriend Sara Salamo this week in preparation.

The Spaniard will be in action for Los Blancos as they face Liverpool in the Champions League final in Kiev, looking to win their third consecutive European crown.

SEE MORE: Sofia Suescun gallery: Hottest pics of WAG ‘caught having affair with Real Madrid star Marco Asensio’

After a disappointing campaign in which they failed to keep up the pace with Barcelona in La Liga and fell short in the Copa del Rey, this now is their last hope of avoiding being left empty-handed.

Naturally, the focus will be more serious as we edge closer to the game, and so to start the week, Isco appears to be unwinding with his better half.

He’ll also busy this summer having been called up to the Spain squad for the World Cup, and so the happy couple are clearly making the most of their time together.

As for Salamo though, it’s easy to see why the Madrid ace is not shy in expressing his feelings for her on social media as she looks absolutely stunning in these images below…

Mi brisa, tú. A post shared by Sara Sálamo (@sarasalamo) on Mar 25, 2018 at 4:41am PDT

?? A post shared by Sara Sálamo (@sarasalamo) on Mar 22, 2018 at 7:16am PDT