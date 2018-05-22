Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane wouldn’t swap Cristiano Ronaldo for Mohamed Salah, according to Sky Sports.

The build-up to the Champions League final is well and truly underway as Liverpool look to dethrone the current holders on Saturday night.

SEE MORE: Video: SUPERB Zidane assist leads to STUNNING Real Madrid training ground goal

The game promises to be a pulsating encounter and there will be an intriguing subplot between two of the games finest players in the world.

Liverpool’s Salah has been sensational this season and there has even been talk of the Egyptian star challenging the current status quo of Ballon d’Or winners dominated by Ronaldo and Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi.

Salah has scored 44 goals for the Reds this term following his arrival from Roma and he was crowned PFA and FWA Player of the Year for his incredible debut campaign.

However, Zidane still wouldn’t swap him for the Portugal captain and given his stunning performances for Real in the Champions League this season, the Frenchman may have a point.

Ronaldo has scored a record 15 times in Europe this season including a stunning overhead kick against Juventus and the 33-year-old has 42 goals in all competitions.

As per the report from Sky, when Zidane was questioned if would swap Ronaldo for Salah, he said: “No, I have Cristiano and I talk about my players.”

“I can’t tell you about the opponent,” Zidane continued.

“I don’t know what they are.”

“What I can say is that we will have the same desire as always. This club is what it is – the same enthusiasm, dedication and desire as always. And nobody can take that away or tell us that we are less hungry than others. No one.

“We are Madrid and this club is what it is. We always want more and we will give everything to try to do it in the best way.”