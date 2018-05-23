£52m Manchester City target engaged in talks ahead of audacious move

A key Manchester City target has engaged in talks with his huge Champions League club ahead of a potential move to the Premier League champions.

Napoli are in talks with Jorginho regarding his future amid significant interest from Manchester City.

A report from the Sun this evening has stated that the £52m star is a key target for Man City and Pep Guardiola and is now locked in talks with his Serie A club regarding his future.

Jorginho has emerged as a standout star for Napoli this season in a superb campaign for the Italian side.

Napoli came immensely close to sealing their first ever Serie A title in over two decades this season and ran dominant giants Juventus incredibly close in a tight title race.

At one point, Napoli were just one point adrift from the Turin giants heading into the final month of the season after beating Juve 1-0 in an away fixture against the Serie A champions.

Jorginho has established himself as one of Europe’s most talented holding midfielders this season and it is no surprise that Pep Guardiola and Manchester City have come knocking for him given the departure of club legend and central midfielder Yaya Toure this month.

The previously mentioned report has noted that Jorginho’s agent Joao Santos has stated that crunch talks will be held in the coming weeks over the Italian’s future.