Arsenal legend Ian Wright has essentially told the club’s players they’ll need to shape up under new manager Unai Emery after his appointment today.

The Spanish tactician has been confirmed as Arsene Wenger’s replacement at the Emirates Stadium, and there’s no doubt he faces a big job replacing a man who led the team for an incredible 22 years.

Things certainly started to turn sour under Wenger in the last few seasons, with Arsenal nowhere near as successful as they had been in the first half of his reign.

Emery has done well with clubs like Sevilla and Paris Saint-Germain, and Wright says he’s happy with the decision his old club have taken.

Still, the former England international did take the opportunity to warn the players that a different mindset will be needed under the new boss, suggesting perhaps that the recent failings had not all been on Wenger.

‘I am very pleased with that,’ Wright told Sky Sports when asked about Emery getting the job.

‘Obviously it came as a bit of a shock, because everyone was getting ready to digest (Man City assistant) Mikel Arteta, even though he is inexperienced at the level we are going to need.

‘But – Unai Emery – I am very happy with that. We have got someone who is credible enough to take us to the next step.

‘Arsenal fans are happy with it from what I have seen so far.

‘Now we need to get our players with a different mindset from what they have had in recent years.’

It remains to be seen how Emery manages some difficult personalities in the Arsenal squad, with the likes of Mesut Ozil and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang among those with a bit of a reputation for being tricky to work with.