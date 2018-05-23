Surprise Arsenal ace named as player who could shine under Unai Emery

Young Arsenal defender Konstantinos Mavropanos has been surprisingly singled out as a player at the club who should shine under new manager Unai Emery.

The Spanish tactician has officially been announced as the replacement for Arsene Wenger at the Emirates Stadium after leaving his post at Paris Saint-Germain this summer.

Despite working with big names like Neymar and Kylian Mbappe at the Parc des Princes, Emery has been talked up as someone who enjoys working with young players.

This is the view of French football expert Julian Laurens, who believes Mavropanos could be one to watch as he’s tipped to blossom under Emery’s guidance.

The 20-year-old joined Arsenal in January and made a handful of first-team appearances towards the end of the season, impressing after being given a chance by Wenger.

And though the Daily Mirror link the Gunners with potential moves for Sokratis Papastathopoulos and Jonny Evans in defence, Laurens suggests Mavropanos could have a big role to play under the new manager.

‘Let’s not forget that him and Monchi, the director of football (at Sevilla), they did an amazing job,’ Laurens told BBC 5 Live, as quoted by football.london.

‘Monchi was dealing with transfers bringing in players, often young players, unproven players. Unai Emery is a coach. He will improve players. He doesn’t need to have superstars who cost €100million.

‘I think he’s going to work well with Sven Mislintat who found Mavropanos and Mavropanos is going to blossom under Unai Emery. There’s no doubt about that.’