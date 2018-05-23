Unai Emery sets Arsenal’s targets for the 2018/19 season

New Arsenal manager Unai Emery has set the club the target of getting back into the top four and challenging to win the Premier League.

Speaking at his unveiling this afternoon, the Spanish tactician outlined his ambition to turn the Gunners into the best club in the world.

‘It’s very important for the club, after two years outside the Champions League to work for (a return), and to be the best team in the Premier League and also in the world,’ he is quoted by Mattias Karen.

Clearly not short of ambition, Emery is aiming for a big improvement on the latter half of the Arsene Wenger reign, with the Gunners not winning the title since all the way back in 2003/04.

Since then, their highest finish has been 2nd place in 2004/5 and 2015/16, but they dropped out of the top four for the first time in Wenger’s reign in the last two seasons, finishing 5th and 6th, respectively.

It’s a big job for Emery to turn this under-achieving squad into genuine title contenders, though at this point many would surely be happy to just see the club back in the top four once again and playing Champions League football.