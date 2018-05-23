Video: ‘Ballsy’ Unai Emery praised for impressive Arsenal introduction

Unai Emery wowed reporters at his press conference today as he spoke to the UK press for the first time as Arsenal manager.

The Spanish tactician has been chosen as the replacement for Arsene Wenger, who stepped down at the end of the season after 22 years as Gunners boss.

Emery has big shoes to fill, but impressed with his English despite not having worked in the country before and with many expecting him to speak through an interpreter.

Emery sounded strong, confident and optimistic about the challenges at Arsenal and it’s certainly gone down well with fans on Twitter today…

