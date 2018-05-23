Video: ‘Ballsy’ Unai Emery praised for impressive Arsenal introduction

Unai Emery wowed reporters at his press conference today as he spoke to the UK press for the first time as Arsenal manager.

The Spanish tactician has been chosen as the replacement for Arsene Wenger, who stepped down at the end of the season after 22 years as Gunners boss.

Emery has big shoes to fill, but impressed with his English despite not having worked in the country before and with many expecting him to speak through an interpreter.

🗣 Here's our new head coach's opening statement in his press conference#WelcomeUnai pic.twitter.com/jLcnT4kPaG — Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) May 23, 2018

Emery sounded strong, confident and optimistic about the challenges at Arsenal and it’s certainly gone down well with fans on Twitter today…

Kudos to Unai Emery ! Takes some real balls to give a full interview in English when he only knows some basic English ! 👏🏻 — Yash (@YashJoshi77) May 23, 2018

Unai Emery’s English wasn’t half bad for someone who “can’t speak English very well” #WelcomeUnai 🔴⚪️ — Willis (@WillUsher12) May 23, 2018

Pretty ballsy from Emery doing his first interview in English considering his English isn't great. Like what I've heard in the press conference, now to take it to the pitch!! The only way is up #WelcomeUnai ⚽️🔴 — Lee 'Ozzy' Osborne (@LeeOzzyOsborne) May 23, 2018

"My English is not the very best now" Fair play to Emery for giving his first presser in English though — Alex Ox-Chamberlain (@Ox_chamberlain) May 23, 2018