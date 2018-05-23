Arsenal striker Alexandre Lacazette has aimed what looks like a cheeky dig at Arsene Wenger as Unai Emery closes in on replacing him as manager.

The France international both ‘liked’ and responded with laughing emojis to an Instagram post mocking Wenger in a picture of him alongside former Paris Saint-Germain and Sevilla boss Emery.

BBC Sport expect the Spaniard to be named the new Arsenal manager, and as such there have been the usual influx of memes and jokes doing the rounds on social media.

The image below gives one example, with the caption suggesting Wenger is offering some advice to his successor, which includes a reference to the fact that he often took Lacazette off relatively early in games instead of trusting him to complete 90 minutes.

It seems the former Lyon man noticed this habit as well and enjoyed the joke at Wenger’s expense, which some may feel is a tad disrespectful to the departing club legend.

Or it could just be taken as Lacazette enjoying taking part in some light-hearted banter with fans – you decide.

Lacazette only played one season under Wenger after joining Arsenal last summer, but could have a key role to play under Emery as the Daily Mirror suggest the club are looking at strengthening in goal, defence and midfield this summer.