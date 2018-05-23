Photos: £58m Chelsea superstar pictured in talks with Champions League giants ahead of move

A Chelsea player looks set to seal a move away from Stamford Bridge after being pictured today in talks with a huge Champions League club.

MORE: Manchester United deal major blow to Chelsea’s £70million transfer plans

Chelsea star Alvaro Morata has been pictured meeting with former club Juventus ahead of what looks to be a summer move.

The Spaniard has struggled in his debut season for the Blues and it now looks as though he could be cutting his losses in the Premier League by jumping ship this summer.

Italian outlet CalcioMercato have spotted the star meeting with Juve officials today and in a report they have suggested Morata looks to be sealing a loan move to Juve with the Serie A Champions installing a clause in the deal that will allow them to strike a permanent deal for the strike further down the line.

Alvaro Morata, agent spotted with Juventus official in Milan https://t.co/qp9xrkJ8D2 pic.twitter.com/ErkhDzNUEp — CalcioMercato (En) (@CmdotCom_En) May 23, 2018

Morata played for Juventus between 2014-2016 with two spells at La Liga giants Real Madrid also coming both before and after his time at Juve before signing for Chelsea last summer for £58m (fee per the Telegraph). An obvious pattern has inevitably emerged here but we find it unlikely that Morata will resign for the Blues in two years time like he has for former clubs in the past.

Morata has seen little game-time since the arrival of Olivier Giroud from Arsenal in January and the Spaniard has scored just eleven goals this season in 31 Premier League appearances in his debut season.