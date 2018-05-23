Chelsea will reportedly meet with the man eyed to replace Antonio Conte tomorrow for talks.

Former Napoli manger Maurizio Sarri will reportedly meet with Chelsea tomorrow with a view to replacing Antonio Conte at Stamford Bridge.

Just yesterday evening, the Telegraph reported that Chelsea faced a £9m pay out to part ways with Antonio Conte. The report further suggested that Conte would take a year away from football with the pay-out likely to fund his time away from management. The tone of the report suggested that Conte’s departure from Stamford Bridge felt inevitable, and tonight’s revelations would further extend this.

Today, Serie A side Napoli have officially announced that Italian legend Carlo Ancelotti will take over from Maurizio Sarri at Napoli with the BBC reporting that the multiple Champions League winner has singed a three-year-deal with the Serie A side.

That subsequently means that Sarri is officially moving on from Napoli after being replaced by the former Real Madrid, AC Milan and Bayen Munich manager.

Eyes have inevitably turned to the speculation linking Sarri with the Chelsea job and Italian outlet CalcioMercato have revealed tonight that Sarri will meet with Chelsea representatives tomorrow with a view to the former Napoli boss replacing Antonio Conte at Chelsea.