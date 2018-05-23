Huge Barcelona ace is desperate for Liverpool to beat Real Madrid in Champions League final for this reason

A notable Barcelona star is keen for Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool to beat Real Madrid this weekend in the Champions League final.

Barcelona left-back Jordi Alba wants Liverpool to beat Real Madrid in the Champions League final, after delivering a damning verdict on Real.

The Barcelona ace is not supporting the Madrid side despite the Spanish connection and Alba has no desire to see his fellow La Liga side perform well.

Comments from the Barcelona ace have been published to Italian football outlet CalcioMercato in which the Spanish defender gave a ruthless verdict on Real Madrid.

The left-back stated that he wants Jurgen Klopp and Mohamed Salah to reign victorious over the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Zinedine Zidane this weekend in Kiev.

Alba went on to explain that every Barcelona fan will be willing for Real to lose and he subsequently will be backing the bid to see Real fail to clinch their third successive Champions League title.

The Spaniard expanded his point to note that it would be the exact same had Barcelona reached the final this year with Real fans likely to feel the exact same distain at the idea of watching their arch-enemies clinch a Champions League title.

“I want Liverpool to win. All Barca fans want Madrid to lose, like all Madrid fans want Barca to. That’s life and it should be like that.” [Comments per CalcioMercato.]

Alba and Barcelona clinched the La Liga title this season but fell short in the Champions League after being beaten by Roma in the quarter-finals of the competition.