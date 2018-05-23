Robert Lewandowski’s future has been subject of intense speculation with Chelsea and Real Madrid in the hunt for the Polish star, according to reports.

The Poland international’s future at the Allianz Arena is unclear and according to the Evening Standard, he would prefer a move to a club playing in the Champions League next season.

The Telegraph reported yesterday that Chelsea look to have made the Polish forward their number one target this summer with Alvaro Morata looking as though he could depart Stamford Bridge after just a year at the club.

Lewandowski’s fee is likely to be in the region of £100m according to the report, but the Evening Standard claim La Liga giants Real Madrid are the frontrunners for his signature as they look for another option to current striker, Karim Benzema.

However, the bookies have installed Manchester Utd as second favourites to sign for the striker, however, he is contracted until 2021, so Bayern could command a big transfer fee and it would remains to be seen if the Utd hierarchy would fund another big money purchase after spending a hefty sum on striker Romelu Lukaku last summer.

Though he is 29, Lewandowski has been one of the most prolific goalscorers in Europe in recent times and this season he has netted 29 Bundesliga goals and five times in the Champions League.

However, with Bayern securing a record sixth consecutive Bundesliga title – the Polish star is reportedly looking for a new challenge away from Germany.

Latest Robert Lewandowski next club odds

Real Madrid

2/1

Man United

5/1

PSG

6/1

Chelsea

8/1

Man City

33/1