Liverpool and Real Madrid have been dealt with a transfer blow in their pursuit of highly-rated Roma goalkeeper Alisson, according to Goal.

Alisson is one of the most prized ‘keepers in the world at the moment and his performances for Roma this season have earned him a call-up to the Brazil World Cup 2018 squad.

However, according to Roma sporting director Monchi, he has ruled out the goalkeeper leaving the club this summer unless he himself comes out of retirement, as per The Express.

As per the report, Jurgen Klopp’s side are rumoured to have lined up Alisson as a potential upgrade for current Liverpool goalkeepers Loris Karius and Simon Mignolet.

Monchi used to play as a goalkeeper for Sevilla, but joked that the Serie A side’s No.1 will only leave the club if he decides to come out of retirement.

The 48-year-old said, as reported by The Independent: “Alisson? If he leaves, it’s just because I’ve gone back to being a goalkeeper,

“This is the only way he’ll leave, but I don’t know if I’m ready to play again.”

Alisson. Dzeko. De Rossi.

According to Goal, the Roma shotstopper is valued at €70m and his stock has continued to rise in Serie A and in Europe.

As per Squawka, he has kept an impressive 15 clean sheets for the Italian side and helped Roma reach the Champions League semi-finals when they were defeated by Liverpool.

Furthermore, he makes an average 2.71 saves per game and has an average claim success rate of 90%.

This could solve Liverpool and Real Madrid’s problem behind the sticks as both sides finished 4th and 3rd in their leagues respectively with the Reds conceding 38 goals and Los Blancos letting in 44 goals – which was six goals more than 4th place Valencia.