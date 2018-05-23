Alisson Becker is the highly-rated goalkeeper of Roma and Brazil attracting attention from the likes of Liverpool, PSG and Real Madrid, according to The Express.

As per the report, The Reds are rumoured to have lined up Alisson as a potential upgrade for current Liverpool goalkeepers Loris Karius and Simon Mignolet.

According to Goal, the Roma shotstopper is valued at €70m and his stock has continued to rise in Serie A and in Europe and has been labelled the ‘The Messi of goalkeepers’ by ex-Roma goalkeeping coach Roberto Negrisolo.

So who is the goalkeeper and why has he garnered interest from Europe’s top clubs.

Who is Alisson Becker?

Alisson Becker is Roma’s No.1 ‘keeper and has been called-up to Brazil’s World Cup 2018 squad.

He has represented Brazil at youth level, before making his senior international debut in 2015.

Alisson made his name at Internacional in 2013 where he attracted interest from Europe and completed a €7.5 million transfer to Roma in 2016, according to The Mirror.

He was deputy to former Arsenal ‘keeper Wojciech Szczesny at Roma, however, this did not stop him from playing an integral role for Brazil in the World Cup qualifiers under head coach Tite where he conceded three goals in 11 appearances.

However, after Szczesny moved to Serie A champions Juventus, Alisson was able to showcase his remarkable talents as he was installed as Roma’s new No.1.

As per Squawka, he has kept an impressive 15 clean sheets for the Italian side in Serie A and helped Roma reach the Champions League semi-finals when they were defeated by Liverpool.

Furthermore, he has made 98 saves in all competitions this term and, he has an impressive 79.7% save percentage.

He is also a commanding presence in the penalty area and has an average claim success rate of 90% and averages 2.71 saves per game.