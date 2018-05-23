Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho is reportedly ready for his club to pay whatever it takes to seal the transfer of Real Madrid defender Raphael Varane this summer.

According to Don Balon, the Red Devils boss is planning for an offer that Los Blancos will find it virtually impossible to reject as he seeks a reunion with his former player Varane.

The France international first made his Madrid breakthrough during Mourinho’s time in charge of the Spanish giants, though he is no longer as much of a key figure in the first-team.

United, however, could badly do with his qualities at centre-back due to the unconvincing form of players like Chris Smalling and Phil Jones throughout this campaign.

The latter was particularly culpable as United lost the FA Cup final to Chelsea at the weekend, and it seems pretty clear Varane would be an upgrade.

The 25-year-old is said to be trusted by manager Zinedine Zidane, but club president Florentino Perez seems prepared to replace him this summer as he eyes a controversial raid on rivals Barcelona for Samuel Umtiti, according to Don Balon.

United will hope they can take full advantage as Mourinho seems determined to add Varane to his squad for next season.