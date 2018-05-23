Arsenal have officially confirmed the appointment of Spanish head coach Unai Emery as their new head coach and the Spaniard has appeared in his first news conference.

The former PSG and Sevilla coach has formally taken charge of the north London club after replacing Arsene Wenger as manager.

The Spaniard has discussed his footballing philosophy and has outlined his vision for the team.

Emery said he is a very demanding coach throughout his career and wants his players to play with high intensity and pressure as well.

As reported by BBC Sport he said: “In my career I am very demanding of myself as well as the people at the club and the players. The history here is one thing, they love to play with possession of the ball.

“I like this personality and when we don’t have the ball I want a squad to play with intensive pressure. Two important things are position of the ball and pressing when you haven’t got it.”

Some fans and former players such as Martin Keown have been critical of Mesut Ozil’s style and his failure to work hard defensively, however, Emery acknowledged that the German is one of the club’s biggest talents but crucially wants all his players to give 100%.

This hasn’t stopped some fans to take aim at Arsenal playmaker Ozil however, given what the Spanish tactician will want from his new side.

He said I want the squad to be very very intensive for pressing.. #GoodbyeOzil — Saint Stefan (@stefansman) May 23, 2018

Wonder what the odds of Ozil getting an injury towards the end of the World Cup so he dodges pre season ? #Arsenal #Emery pic.twitter.com/36szjOgVu8 — Andrzej Jasnikowski (@anj_jas07) May 23, 2018

Mesut Ozil won’t last 5 minutes with Emery! — CHAMPIONS OF CHINA (@whatgap) May 23, 2018

Ozil when he heard Unai Emery wants to play a pressing game pic.twitter.com/kEVBvcDzXh — EmanDaGoon (@EmanDaGoonn) May 23, 2018