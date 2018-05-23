Arsenal have officially confirmed the appointment of former Paris Saint-Germain and Sevilla boss Unai Emery as their new manager.

The Spanish tactician replaces Arsene Wenger, who stepped down at the end of the season to bring to an end 22 years in charge of the Gunners.

Emery brings a wealth of experience to the Emirates Stadium after winning major honours with both PSG and Sevilla, and first emerged as the leading candidate for the job on Monday.

BBC Sport broke the story of Arsenal going for the more experienced 46-year-old despite Manchester City coach Mikel Arteta previously looking the favourite.

Emery, however, looks a safer bet and is crucially willing to work under the new transfer structure at the club, with head of recruitment Sven Mislintat ultimately the main man in terms of spotting talent to add to the squad, according to the Daily Mirror, in what will represent a big change from the Wenger era.

The Times also report Emery is likely to bring in as many as four new faces into the Arsenal coaching set-up, with some key figures to follow him from PSG, including assistant Juan Carlos Carcedo.

Unai Emery confirms on his own personal website that he is part of the Arsenal family #WeAreTheArsenal pic.twitter.com/D8mpDt64H9 — 24/7 Football (@247FootballUK) May 22, 2018

An image leaked on Emery’s personal website appeared to confirm he’d taken the job on Tuesday, though this was quickly removed before today’s official announcement.

Speaking about Emery’s appointment, Ivan Gazidis said: ‘Unai has an outstanding track record of success throughout his career, has developed some of the best young talent in Europe and plays an exciting, progressive style of football that fits Arsenal perfectly. His hard-working and passionate approach and his sense of values on and off the pitch make him the ideal person to take us forward.

‘We conducted a confidential, wide-ranging and rigorous search involving extensive background references, data and video analysis, and personal meetings with all the candidates we shortlisted. All were interested in the position and we were unanimous in our choice of Unai to drive the next chapter of our history.’