After being officially unveiled as the new Arsenal manager this week, Unai Emery will undoubtedly be hard at work in the coming weeks and months.

The Spanish tactician now has the entire summer to settle into his new position, analyse his squad and the transfer market and put himself and the team in the best possible situation to start next season well.

SEE MORE: Arsenal rival Man United and Chelsea for transfer of £175m star that would start the Unai Emery era in style

In turn, it comes as no surprise that transfer speculation continues to link the Gunners with various targets, and Sky Sport Italia journalist Gianluca Di Marzio claims that Roma midfielder Lorenzo Pellegrini has emerged on their radar.

The 21-year-old played a key role for Eusebio Di Francesco’s side this past season, making 37 appearances in all competitions while scoring three goals and providing five assists.

Having featured prominently under his current boss during his loan spell with Sassuolo last season, where he also impressed, it’s no wonder that he continues to go from strength to strength with the benefit of regular playing time and confidence from his coach.

With that in mind, it could be difficult for Arsenal to prise him away from the Italian capital, but Di Marzio claims that the close relationship between Emery and sporting director Monchi, both previously of Sevilla, could be a key factor in setting up discussions.

Emery has a wealth of midfield options at his disposal already at the Emirates, with the likes of Granit Xhaka, Mesut Ozil, Jack Wilshere, Aaron Ramsey, Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Mohamed Elneny all looking to impress their new boss when they report for pre-season training.

Coupled with the fact that Wilshere’s future remains uncertain given his current contract expires this summer though, were Arsenal to lose him, then perhaps adding a player like Pellegrini who possesses great technical quality and an impressive work ethic could be an important addition to the squad to fit into Emery’s style of play perfectly.