Mauricio Pochettino has put pen to paper on a new contract with Tottenham Hotspur until 2023, according to BBC Sport.

The current Spurs head coach has seen his reputation grow as one of the best coaches in Europe in recent seasons and was linked with the likes of European giants Real Madrid and Chelsea, as per Football.London.

READ MORE: Who is Fred? Background, video and attributes of £52m midfielder in advanced talks with Manchester Utd

MORE: Champions League winner ready to reject Liverpool and Chelsea to seal Tottenham transfer

Pochettino joined Tottenham in May 2014 from Southampton and has helped the club to back-to-back top three finishes in the last two seasons and chairman Daniel Levy was delighted he extended his contract.

“I am delighted we have agreed a new, extended contract with Mauricio,” said Spurs chairman Daniel Levy, as per the BBC report.

“We have been on an extraordinary journey and the times ahead look even more exciting as the club enters the next phase in its history.

“Mauricio has fostered an incredible spirit in the team and has embraced a style of play our fans have loved watching. I know they will welcome this commitment by Mauricio.”

According to Sky Sports, the Argentine had three years left on his current deal but he and his coaching team have extended their stay in north London.

Pochettino was privileged to take Spurs on a new chapter as they move into their new stadium next season.

“I am honoured to have signed a new long-term contract as we approach one of the most significant periods in the club’s history and be the manager that will lead this team into our new world-class stadium,” said the 46-year-old, as per the report from Sky.

“This is just one of the factors that makes this one of the most exciting jobs in world football and we are already making plans to ensure we continue to build on the great work that everyone has contributed to over the past four years.

“Daniel and I have spoken at length about our aspirations for this football club. We both share the same philosophies to achieve long-term, sustainable success.

“This is a special club – we always strive to be creative in the way we work both on and off the pitch and will continue to stick to our principles in order to achieve the success this club deserves.”

The news will be welcomed by everyone associated with the club as the Argentine has helped to transform Spurs’ fortunes in the league in recent seasons.

He boasts a winning record of 121 of his 218 games since taking charge in May 2014, according to Sky, while he has played a fundamental role in the progression and development of key young players such as Harry Kane and Dele Alli.

His stay could also go a long way to persuade key men Jan Vertonghen, Kane, Alli, Christian Eriksen, Hugo Lloris to stay at the club for the foreseeable future too. Although, the focus will now be on ending their wait for major trophies, as they have eluded the Argentine tactician since he arrived and he’ll undoubtedly be desperate to put an end to those question marks over their ability to win silverware.