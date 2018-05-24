Chelsea set £105m asking price for star player amid Man City transfer links but Real Madrid have crucial edge

Chelsea have reportedly set an asking price of £105million for Eden Hazard for the summer transfer window amid links with the Belgian’s exit from the club.

The Daily Star recently linked Manchester City as admirers of Hazard, who seems a player worth targeting given the Blues’ lack of Champions League football next season.

The 27-year-old is one of the best attacking players in the world and seems like he could be a great fit at City, and an asking price of £105m as reported by Don Balon certainly doesn’t seem out of City’s financial reach.

However, the Spanish outlet suggest Real Madrid could have an edge in the transfer pursuit as they may be able to get Hazard’s fee down by including Marco Asensio as part of any deal.

The promising young attacker has shone at the Bernabeu and looks to have a very bright future in the game, so may be one many fans don’t want to see departing the club.

Still, from Chelsea’s point of view, the 22-year-old could be ideal to potentially fill the void that would be left by Hazard moving away from Stamford Bridge this summer.

Asensio too may feel the move is worthwhile after not always being a regular starter in Zinedine Zidane’s side this season.