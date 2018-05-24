Chelsea defender David Luiz could find himself sealing a transfer to Napoli in a surprise swap deal involving not another player, but a manager.

The Blues want to to replace manager Antonio Conte with Maurizio Sarri, and the inclusion of Luiz moving to Napoli could mean the Serie A giants waive a compensation fee, according to the Daily Express.

Napoli have just appointed Carlo Ancelotti to replace Sarri, but it seems there is still some contractual tie between the Italian tactician and the Naples outfit.

Either way, this somewhat confusing scenario could lead to Luiz linking up with former manager Ancelotti at Napoli this summer, claim the Express.

This seems a move that would benefit all sides, with the Brazil international suffering something of a loss of form this season and playing less often.

Then again, it could be that he’d win his place back under a new manager as Conte’s axing of him looked somewhat harsh.

Luiz played a starring role in Chelsea’s title win last season and has long been a fan-favourite at Stamford Bridge across two spells in west London.