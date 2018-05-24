Is the Champions League final free to watch? Real Madrid vs Liverpool Live Stream and TV Channel Info, Match Preview, Team News and Kick-Off Time

Real Madrid and Liverpool contest in the Champions League final and football fans will be wondering if the final will be free to view.

Zinedine Zidane is yet to be lose a Champions League knockout tie since he took charge at the Santiago Bernabeu and are aiming for an incredible three titles in a row.

Liverpool have shown incredible attacking flair this season and are competiting in their first final for over a decade.

Real Madrid warmed up for this game with a 2-2 draw against Villareal in the final game of the La Liga season.

Ronaldo has scored 15 times in the competition this season but Real will have to deal with Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino who have scored 10 times in Europe.

Liverpool have had a slightly longer break as the Premier League finished a week before La Liga.

When is the Champions League final 2018?

The 2017-18 Champions League final will take place on 26 May, 2018.

Kick-off is scheduled for 7:45pm UK time.

Where is the Champions League final 2018?

The match will be played at the NSC Olimpiyskiy Stadium in Kiev, Ukraine.

The stadium hosted the Euro 2012 final and holds a maximum capacity of 63,000 – the second largest in eastern Europe.

Is the Champions League final free to watch?

The final is available to watch on the BT Sport app and btsport.com and will be televised live on BT Sport 2 and BT Sport 4K UHD, according to BT.

UK fans can watch a free live online stream via BT Sport’s YouTube channel in 4K Ultra High Definition and on btsport.com.

Real Madrid vs Liverpool team news

Liverpool will be without Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (knee) and Joe Gomez (ankle) for the final.

Joel Matip will also be missing with a thigh injury, as per The Independent.

According to The Independent, Jurgen Klopp has concerns regarding the fitness of James Milner and Emre Can, however, the good news is that both trained on Monday.

There are no injury doubts for Zinedine Zidane and for Ronaldo after the Frenchman declared the superstar would be “120 per cent fit” for the final in Kiev, according to Goal.

The Portuguese captain warmed up for Saturday’s showpiece final with a goal last weekend against Villareal.

Gareth Bale will be hoping to start for Zidane’s side on Saturday after he continued his fine goalscoring form at the weekend.

Real Madrid vs Liverpool odds

Real Madrid – 5/4

Draw – 14/5

Liverpool – 11/5