Real Madrid eager for transfers of Chelsea and Liverpool stars in new-look front three next season

Real Madrid are reportedly keen to sign Chelsea and Liverpool stars Eden Hazard and Mohamed Salah to play alongside Cristiano Ronaldo next season.

Don Balon claim the Spanish giants are planning to bring in the Belgian and the Egyptian to play wide and move Cristiano Ronaldo into the centre-forward position in a slight tactical change.

MORE: Real Madrid ready to negotiate over £70million Manchester United transfer target

Although Ronaldo is a prolific scorer who has effectively been his team’s main striker anyway in recent years, he hasn’t always occupied an out-and-out number 9 role in the side.

Still, Hazard and Salah are more natural wide-players and have shone in those areas for their current clubs, with Salah in particular having an outstanding season in 2017/18.

The 25-year-old has netted 44 times in all competitions so far this season, and still has a chance to add to that in this weekend’s Champions League final against Real Madrid.

Liverpool will be desperate to keep hold of such a quality performer, though if he can guide them to European glory in his single season at Anfield they may not be too bothered about allowing him to do what he wants after that.

Hazard, meanwhile, scored Chelsea’s winner in the FA Cup final against Manchester United last weekend and would be a huge loss for a struggling side that already has to make do without Champions League football next season.