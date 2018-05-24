Atletico Madrid fans are panicking and Barcelona supporters are celebrating a perceived hint that Antoine Griezmann may be on the move this summer.

As noted by Sports Illustrated, the French international has been heavily linked with a switch to the Catalan giants this summer, but they’ll have to splash out €100m to satisfy his reported release clause.

SEE MORE: Real Madrid star urges president to beat Barcelona to Chelsea transfer raid following talks

Griezmann has just enjoyed a stellar campaign in which he scored 29 goals and provided 15 assists in 49 appearances in all competitions, while winning the Europa League and finishing second in La Liga.

He’ll now switch his focus to the World Cup with France, but his club future remains a major talking point and fresh speculation was stirred on Wednesday with Atleti leaving him out of their main promotional tweet for their new kit, as seen below.

UNRIVALED FEELING

???Check out our home kit for the 2018/19 season!

?https://t.co/B2nQxy6Wb3#AúpaAtleti pic.twitter.com/bzakyeAsmB — Atlético de Madrid (@atletienglish) May 24, 2018

Naturally, that sparked a reaction, with Atletico Madrid fans questioning whether his absence meant that he may not be featuring in the new kit next season, while Barcelona fans believed that it was another sign that he could potentially be on his way to the Nou Camp.

Given that they’ve just won the domestic double this season, coach Ernesto Valverde would arguably be well advised to avoid disrupting the balance in his squad as much as possible.

With Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez, Ousmane Dembele and Philippe Coutinho already at his disposal in the final third, it’s questionable as to where Griezmann fits in if all were to start, or how Valverde would successfully rotate them and keep them all happy.

Time will tell if that’s a problem he’ll have to overcome next season, but the supporters below seem to believe that Griezmann’s absence for the kit launch could be a huge indication over his future plans.

Although it’s evidently nothing official and many won’t take too much away from it, it does seem questionable that the capital club would leave their biggest star out of the initial imagery…

Hmmmmmmm *@pewdiepie voice* no Griezmann — epicfifaonutube (@epicfifaonutube) May 24, 2018

Griezmann no está en la foto ?? — Juan Santos #Oficialidá (@juanantosperez) May 24, 2018

SIUUUUUUUU!! Estamos firmando Griezmann y no hay absolutamente nada que puedas hacer al respecto. — Naveen (@Enganche19) May 24, 2018

No sale Griezmann…. — Javi Campoy (@javiicampoy) May 24, 2018

Griezmann will be a Barcelona player and there is nothing you atletico Madrid scum fans can do about it. Absolutely nothing! — Messi FC (@Griezzyyy) May 24, 2018