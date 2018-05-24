Manchester United’s Jose Mourinho opens talks to instantly spoil Unai Emery’s Arsenal transfer plans

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho could start up a pretty spicy rivalry with new Arsenal manager Unai Emery just after his arrival in England.

The Spanish tactician was unveiled by the Gunners yesterday, replacing the legendary Arsene Wenger following his decision to step down at the end of the season.

Bild have recently linked Sokratis Papastathopoulos with a move to the Emirates Stadium in a move that could have made the Borussia Dortmund defender one of Emery’s first new recruits.

However, the latest is that United are also in the running and that Red Devils boss Mourinho has been in contact over signing Sokratis for his side, according to Der Westen.

United do need to strengthen at the back this summer due to unconvincing performances throughout 2017/18 from Chris Smalling and Phil Jones, while Eric Bailly has struggled with injuries and found himself out of favour towards the end of the campaign.

Sokratis has been solid in the Bundesliga and seems the ideal candidate to come in to either United or Arsenal and solve their defensive woes.

Gooners will surely be furious, however, if Mourinho manages to get one over Emery this early on.