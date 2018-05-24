Manchester United rival Liverpool for midfielder transfer to join alongside Fred

Manchester United are reportedly ready to seal the transfer of Roma midfielder Lorenzo Pellegrini, who has also been recently linked with rivals Liverpool.

According to the Manchester Evening News, the Red Devils seem keen to snap up the young Italy international alongside their pursuit of Shakhtar Donetsk ace Fred.

MORE: Manchester United ‘in advanced talks’ to re-sign former superstar after major development

Pellegrini looks a hugely promising talent at the age of just 21, having shone at Sassuolo before making the move to Roma last summer.

The starlet has plenty to offer and has appeared 36 times in all competitions for Roma, and it could now be that his impressive displays could earn him another move this year to an even bigger club.

Gazzetta dello Sport, translated by the Daily Mirror, have previously linked Liverpool as being in the running for Pellegrini’s signature, though they had him slightly behind the likes of Juventus and Inter Milan in the queue.

Time will only tell how strong United’s interest is, or where Pellegrini himself decides is best for him to go next, or indeed if he feels he should move at all.

Jose Mourinho could certainly do with more than one midfield signing this summer due to both the retirement of Michael Carrick and the fact that Marouane Fellaini is coming towards the end of his contract.