Manchester United ready to launch swap transfer to beat Liverpool to £70million star

Manchester United are reportedly ready to beat Liverpool to the transfer of Barcelona midfielder Ivan Rakitic by offering Paul Pogba in return for the Croatia international.

Both clubs have been linked with Rakitic recently after another impressive season for Barcelona, during which he helped himself to a La Liga and Copa del Rey double.

Don Balon recently claimed both clubs had been in touch about signing the the 30-year-old, while another of their pieces reported he’d likely cost around £70million, which seems a decent price for a cultured, intelligent player who’s won major honours like the Champions League since moving to the Nou Camp in 2014.

It’s clear Rakitic could be a valuable asset to most top sides around Europe, and United are certainly looking in need of making changes in midfield.

In fact, the latest from Don Balon is that United are prepared to part ways with the under-performing Pogba to ensure they can bring Rakitic to Old Trafford.

This could be decent business by the Red Devils, though many fans will likely be up in arms to see a talented young midfielder leave the club after just two seasons.

Pogba could suit the style of play at Barca far better and blossom into the talent he has so long looked like becoming, but has been unable to establish himself as in this rather conservative Mourinho side.