Man Utd and Tottenham have been linked with bolstering their attacking options this summer, but reports claim that they will miss out on a top young target.

Justin Kluivert has enjoyed another impressive season with Ajax, scoring 11 goals and providing five assists in 36 appearances in all competitions.

The 19-year-old has shown plenty of quality in the early stages of his career, and to add quality and depth in the wide positions, predominantly in his favoured role on the left wing, he would be a great signing for any side.

As per The Sun, both Man Utd and Tottenham had been paired with an interest in the Dutch teenager this week, albeit given the number of options at both Jose Mourinho and Mauricio Pochettino’s disposal, it’s questionable as to whether either would be a sensible move for the youngster.

Having benefited from regular playing time at Ajax to develop his game and gain experience, Kluivert will surely be eager to have the same at his next club, and according to Calciomercato, he’s edging closer to making that happen at Roma in a deal potentially worth over €15m.

The report suggests that an ‘agreement in principle’ exists and so the Italian giants may well be adding a top prospect to their squad this summer.

Eusebio Di Francesco did an excellent job in his first year in charge of the Giallorossi, guiding them to a top four finish in Serie A while going on a memorable run to the Champions League semi-finals.

Although he already has the likes of Stephan El Shaarawy, Diego Perotti and Cengiz Under at his disposal, adding Kluivert may well give them a different dynamic in the attacking third and the depth required to compete on various fronts next season to make further progress.