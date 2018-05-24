Manchester City are set to sign Leicester City winger Riyad Mahrez for €66m, according to Calciomercato.

The Algeria international was first linked with City in January but a deal failed to materialise leading to the Algerian star missing several training sessions and two games, according to Goal.

MORE: Chelsea star could seal Serie A transfer in surprise exchange deal

As reported yesterday, Leicester would now accept a deal worth a maximum of £75m, according to the Guardian, however Calciomercato report that a deal is close to being struck between the two Premier League clubs for a lower fee.

The 27-year-old has been one of the best players in the Premier League in the last few years, and this season he scored 12 goals and provided 10 assists for Claude Puel’s side.

Mahrez has seen his reputation grow with his standout season coming in Leicester’s incredible Premier League triumph in 2015/2016 when the winger won the PFA Players’ Player of the Year award.

As per the Daily Star Pep Guardiola will be looking to add another forward this summer with the news outlet reporting the City manager is interested in Chelsea forward Eden Hazard for a staggering £100m.

A deal for either Mahrez and Hazard would add more firepower to City’s brilliant attack that saw them score 106 Premier League goals last season and achieve an unprecedented feat of winning 100 points for the first time in English football.

With the likes of Gabriel Jesus, Sergio Aguero, Leroy Sane, Raheem Sterling, Bernardo Silva and others at his disposal already, it’s questionable as to whether the Spanish tactician even needs to further bolster his attacking options. Nevertheless, based on the report from Calciomercato, Mahrez could join to give them yet another dynamic in the final third.