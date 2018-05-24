Talks underway: Liverpool deal forces Manchester United to pay £75million for transfer

Manchester United are reportedly in talks over a transfer move for Tottenham defender Toby Alderweireld, whose asking price has gone up.

According to the Daily Mirror, Liverpool’s £75million fee paid for Virgil van Dijk in January looks to have convinced Spurs they can command the same price for Alderweireld.

Like Van Dijk, the Belgium international is undoubtedly one of the finest central defenders in the Premier League, having played a key role in making Tottenham one of the most solid and tough sides to beat in the last few seasons.

The Mirror state that Spurs were initially looking for around £55m, but that price has now shot up by a further £20m as talks get underway.

It remains to be seen if the Red Devils will bow to these demands or look elsewhere, but they surely won’t be too pleased at rivals Liverpool essentially forcing them to pay extra by driving up market prices.

The Reds were criticised at the time for forking out so much on Van Dijk, but the Netherlands international has proved a superb addition.

It may be worthwhile for United to just go out and pay whatever it takes for Alderweireld, who would be a significant upgrade on under-performing stars like Chris Smalling and Phil Jones.