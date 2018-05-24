(Pictures) Liverpool fan left bloodied after attack by 20 hooligans in Kiev ahead of Champions League final

A group of Liverpool fans were attacked in Kiev on Thursday.

The Reds supporters were ambushed at a restaurant by masked thugs, according to The Mirror who published exclusive footage of the incident.

It is said that 20 hooligans were involved in the attack between 8pm and 9pm near the NSC Olimpiyskiy Stadium which will host the Champions League final on Saturday night.

One Liverpool fan was left with a bloodied head, while another told The Mirror: “We were having dinner, completely minding our own business. I didn’t come here for this. I came to watch the football.

“We’ve been here for four hours and then we’re getting attacked. They came at us like a pack of dogs. It just kept coming. It was terrifying.”

Chairs and tables were seen being thrown at the fans, many of whom had only just arrived in the Ukraine.

The incident heightens fears that Saturday’s game against Real Madrid could be marred by more violence in Kiev.

A Liverpool fan was left with a bloodied head after the brutal attack
A man was arrested by local police after the incident on Thursday evening
Pictures courtesy of The Mirror.

