Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang says Arsenal have ‘stagnated’ in recent years, according to Sky Sports.

The Gabon international was Arsene Wenger’s last signing at the club in January and has settled to life quickly at the Emirates quickly.

He carried his fine goalscoring from Germany to England and netted 10 Premier League goals in 13 appearances in Wenger’s last season in north London.

He said that whilst it was strange to see the Frenchman leave after 22 years at the helm – he conceded that the club have languished in recent seasons, but was excited to start under new head coach Unai Emery.

“It’s a bit of a mixed feeling. On one hand, for the fans, it’s odd that the boss is going, but it’s a new start. To speak the truth, over the last few seasons the team has stagnated a little bit,” Aubameyang told RMC.

“But everyone is excited to see what can happen from next season.”

Wenger often deployed the Gabon hitman from the left forward position and opted to play Frenchman Alexandre Lacazette down the middle.

The pair forged a good understanding in the Premier League and combined well at Newcastle away and against Burnley at home and Aubameyang hopes Emery plays with two strikers.

“My preference, as everyone knows, is to play down the middle. What I hope can happen is we can play with two attackers, that would be the best,” the 28-year-old continued, as reported by Sky.

“But if the new coach asks me to play wide, that’s no problem. He’s [Emery] a really good coach. In Paris, it’s never very easy.

“There’s a huge amount of pressure. I know he did really good work with Sevilla and with PSG too.”