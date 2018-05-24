The stage is set.

Real Madrid and Liverpool will contest in the Champions League final at the NSC Olimpiyskiy Stadium in Kiev, Ukraine and it promises to be a pulsating affair.

Zinedine Zidane is yet to lose a Champions League knockout tie since he took charge at the Santiago Bernabeu and his side are aiming for an incredible three titles in a row.

Real Madrid and Zidane will be looking to create more history as their love affair with Europe’s premier competition continues to flourish.

Los Blancos are looking to lift the trophy for the 13th time in their history and become the fourth team to win three successive European crowns and the first to do it twice.

As for the Real manager, he is vying to become the first coach to win three European Cups in a row, having become the first to win the Champions League in consecutive seasons in 2017.

Liverpool themselves are a part of an elite group of European Cup winners and will be looking to add to their five titles.

They will be hoping they can summon the spirit of the 1981 European Cup final when they won 1-0 in Paris against the La Liga giants.

Remarkably, this was Los Blancos’ last defeat in the final of this competition.

Where do Liverpool and Real Madrid rank in the Champions League all-time winners list? We have all the details below as we build up to Saturday’s final.

Champions League all-time winners

Real Madrid – 12

AC Milan – 7

Barcelona – 5

Bayern Munich – 5

Liverpool – 5

Ajax – 4

Inter Milan – 3

Man Utd – 3

Benfica – 2

Juventus – 2

Nottingham Forest – 2

Porto – 2

Aston Villa – 1

Celtic – 1

Chelsea – 1

Red Star Belgrade – 1

Borussia Dortmund – 1

Steaua Bucharest – 1

Feyenoord – 1

Hamburg – 1

Marseille – 1

PSV -1