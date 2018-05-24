Carlo Ancelotti wants Napoli to raid his former club for €60million transfer

New Napoli manager Carlo Ancelotti is reportedly keen for his new club to seal the transfer of Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema this summer.

According to Don Balon, the Italian tactician is keen for a reunion with his former player for around €60million as he looks to make him a key focal point of his new side.

MORE: Manchester United in talks to sign TRIO of Napoli stars in combined £109million deal

Ancelotti looks an exciting appointment for Napoli, bringing title-winning experience to a club that has come close on a number of occasions but ultimately failed in Serie A in recent years.

With Calciomercato reporting that Maurizio Sarri could be heading to Chelsea, this is truly the start of a new era in Naples, and their fans should be excited at the calibre of player Ancelotti should be able to attract.

Having worked with world class stars at super-clubs like Real Madrid, Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain in recent times, the 58-year-old will likely have a certain level of expectation in terms of the kind of players he wants to be working with.

Benzema seems an ideal target as well, as he hasn’t looked quite up to the high standards he’s set for himself at Madrid recently, with Los Blancos perhaps then more likely to be open to letting him go.