Premier League star breaks silence on Manchester United transfer speculation

Tottenham midfielder Victor Wanyama has attempted to put all transfer speculation linking him with Manchester United to bed in his latest interview.

The Kenya international has been a top performer for Spurs in recent times, though he played less regularly in the season just gone.

Still, it seems Wanyama is perfectly happy to continue at Tottenham despite some talk that he could be snapped up by one of their top four rivals.

The Daily Mail recently linked Wanyama as a target for Manchester United, but the 26-year-old does not seem to have any plans to leave north London any time soon.

‘I don’t respond to rumours and all those are rumours to me, I still have a contract with Spurs and that is what I want to see through,’ Wanyama told Goal.

‘I am happy at Tottenham and I am committed to the team. I am not aware of anything and I am very fine and happy where I am.’

This could be a blow for United, who are widely reported to be in the market for new midfielders this summer following the retirement of Michael Carrick and with Marouane Fellaini heading towards the end of his contract.

However, they may have other priorities in that position anyway, with the Manchester Evening News reporting they’re close to sealing a move to sign Fred from Shakhtar Donetsk.

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic also seems to be a target of theirs, with the Sun recently strongly linking them with an £80million move for the Lazio starlet.