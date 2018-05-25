To the sadness of many Arsenal fans, Jack Wilshere has hinted that his time at Arsenal may be about to end with a post on Instagram.

The midfielder has been riddled with injuries throughout his career, but managed to stay healthy this season making 38 appearances for the Gunners in all competitions and forcing his way into the first-team after spending a year on loan at Bournemouth.

He showed in a number of games the talent he displayed as a teenager when he first broke into the first-team and was a key part of Arsenal’s Europa League campaign.

Wilshere hoped to be called up to Gareth Southgate’s World Cup squad, however, Southgate cited Wilshere’s loss of form towards the end of the season and not featuring for England since Euro 2016 as reasons for why he wasn’t named on the plane to Russia.

As per the Metro, Wilshere has been in negotiations with his boyhood over a contract extension that is due to expire in just a few week’s time.

The latest reports from the Evening Standard said Wilshere was ready to put pen to paper on a new three-year contract, however his latest social media post could be interpreted differently.

Arsenal fans reaction:

