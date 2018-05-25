Champions League prize money: The earnings Real Madrid and Liverpool could win

Real Madrid and Liverpool are set to do battle in the Champions League final at the NSC Olimpiyskiy Stadium in Kiev, Ukraine.

Two of Europe’s giants will face each other tomorrow in what promises to be an eventful affair.

Real Madrid are looking to create history by winning the Champions League for an third year in a row whilst Liverpool will be competing their first final for over a decade.

The Champions League is Europe’s elite competition and it is awash with money.

With increasing commercial revenue and huge television deals – we look at the Champions League prize money.

What could Liverpool and Real Madrid potentially earn should they win? We have the details here.

What is the Champions League prize money?

UEFA said that an estimated €1,318.9m is set to be distributed among the clubs participating in the Champions League and Super Cup during the 2017/18 season.

The 32 clubs in the group stage of the competition were given a guaranteed minimum amount of €12.7m, along with €1.5m for each win and €500k for each draw.

Prize money continues to increase throughout the competition with quarter finalists earning €6.5m and semi-final teams receiving €7.5m.

The runner-up team in the Champions League will receive €11m, with the winner being awarded €15.5m meaning a potential total of €57.2m in prize money for the eventual winner.

When is the Champions League final 2018?

The 2017-18 Champions League final will take place on 26 May, 2018.

Kick-off is scheduled for 7:45pm UK time.

Where is the Champions League final 2018?

The match will be played at the NSC Olimpiyskiy Stadium in Kiev, Ukraine.

The stadium hosted the Euro 2012 final and holds a maximum capacity of 63,000 – the second largest in eastern Europe.