Real Madrid will be aiming for their third consecutive Champions League triumph this weekend, and in order to make history, they’ll be desperate to have a fully fit Cristiano Ronaldo on the pitch.

As noted by Sky Sports, the Portuguese superstar picked up an ankle knock at the start of the month which raised question marks over his fitness for the showdown with Liverpool in Kiev on Saturday night.

Given Ronaldo has scored an impressive 44 goals in 43 games this season along with eight assists, it would be an understatement to suggest that he will be important to Zinedine Zidane’s side in winning their fourth trophy in the last five years.

Fortunately for all Real Madrid supporters, Zidane offered a positive update on his talisman on the eve of the game as he insisted that he’s more than ready to take to the pitch and lead his side to further success.

“He’s in good shape. If he’s 140 per cent then that’s good enough,” Zidane said, as quoted by FourFourTwo.

“This is the last training session before the biggest game of the season. One thing you have to know is Ronaldo lives to play these games, so we’ll see tomorrow.”

That will be music to the ears for all connected to the Spanish giants, and so now it remains to be seen if Ronaldo along with the likes of Karim Benzema and Gareth Bale, if the Welshman gets the nod to start, can hurt Liverpool defensively.

The Reds boast a potent attacking trident of their own with Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino leading their charge to the season finale, and so it promises to be a thrilling and open final between two high-scoring sides if their main protagonists are in top form.