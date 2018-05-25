Shakhtar Donetsk midfielder Fred is reportedly set to seal a transfer to Manchester United and he’s provided something of an update on his situation.

While the Daily Mirror have reported that United are closing in on a £52million deal for the Brazil international, he has somewhat distanced himself from an imminent move to Old Trafford.

United could do with a quality new central midfield player like Fred in their ranks following the retirement of Michael Carrick, and with Marouane Fellaini’s future in doubt as he nears the end of his contract.

Fred has shone in Ukraine and looks ideal for this United squad’s needs, but the Red Devils may have to wait a little longer before finding out for sure if they’ve landed the 25-year-old.

Speaking at a press conference, Fred suggested he would come to a decision over his future after this summer’s World Cup, and that the competition in Russia is the only thing on his mind at the moment.

‘Maybe after the World Cup I will make the choice,’ he is quoted in the Mirror.

‘Now, I am only thinking about the World Cup.’

United will hope he does pick them, with the Daily Mail suggesting they are also interested in Lazio’s Sergej Milinkovic-Savic in that position, but that he is too expensive.