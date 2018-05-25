Juventus ready to pay €80million for transfer of Barcelona star to replace key figure

Juventus are reportedly prepared to fork out as much as €80million to seal the transfer of Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen.

According to Don Balon, Barca striker Luis Suarez has learned of this potential offer Ter Stegen could have to leave the Nou Camp, with Juve in the hunt for a big-name ‘keeper signing to replace the departing Gianluigi Buffon.

The Germany international has been a top performer for Barcelona in recent times and would be a big loss, though they do have the very capable Jasper Cillessen in reserve.

Still, there’s no doubt they could do without losing their first choice in that position as they look to re-establish themselves as a force in the Champions League again next season.

The Catalan giants have under-achieved in Europe’s top club competition in recent times, with bitter rivals Real Madrid winning it three times in the last four years and having the chance to make it four in five this weekend.

That success will hurt Barcelona, but they cannot possibly hope to step up next year if they lose a player like Ter Stegen to Juventus, particularly with Massimiliano Allegri’s side also looking strong and likely to be among the contenders for the trophy as well.