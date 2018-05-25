Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is reportedly eager for his club to ensure they deliver the transfer of Lyon attacking midfielder Nabil Fekir this summer.

According to the Liverpool Echo, the Reds boss believes the £60million-rated Fekir could be an ideal addition to his current squad following months of intensive scouting by the club.

MORE: Liverpool star explains why LFC have barely noticed Philippe Coutinho departure

The report adds the France international could be Liverpool’s ideal replacement for Philippe Coutinho, who left Anfield for a move to Barcelona in January.

This follows L’Equipe recently linking Fekir with Manchester United and Chelsea as well, and it could be vital for Liverpool to get one over their rivals in this particular transfer battle.

There wasn’t a lot between Klopp’s side and United and Chelsea in the season just gone, and getting it right in the transfer market this summer could make all the difference in terms of next season’s title race and battle to stay in the top four.

Fekir would be ideal for Jose Mourinho’s lacklustre United side, adding flair and creativity to a squad sorely lacking in that department.

Chelsea, meanwhile, could also do with freshening things up in attack, particularly as Eden Hazard has been linked by the Daily Star as a target for Manchester City.