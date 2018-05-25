Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp and star player Mohamed Salah have reportedly decided on a weakness to exploit in Real Madrid’s team in Saturday evening’s Champions League final.

The Reds duo have discussed it and decided Salah should go all out to target Real Madrid left-back Marcelo in the big game in Kiev, according to Don Balon.

MORE: Salah vs Marcelo and 5 reasons to believe Liverpool can topple serial winners Real Madrid in the 2018 Champions League final

The Egypt international could certainly enjoy himself against the attack-minded Brazilian, whose tendency to bomb forward and join the attack should leave Salah with plenty of space to exploit.

With his pace, skill and goal threat, Salah is not one you want to give too much room to, and he’s shown his class against the best opposition in the Champions League this season.

Liverpool fans will hope this plan works, though of course it could look very silly if Marcelo ends up having a great game, as he’s undoubtedly capable of.

The 30-year-old is one of the most decorated players of recent times, playing a key role in winning a host of major honours with Madrid in his career at the Bernabeu.