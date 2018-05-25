Manchester United consider transfer swoop for Champions League star with £175m buy-out clause

Manchester United are reportedly among the clubs considering a transfer swoop for Real Madrid midfielder Casemiro, along with Paris Saint-Germain and Juventus.

The Brazil international has been one of Madrid’s most important players in recent times and is not one the club would want to lose.

MORE: CONFIRMED: Arsenal legend in advanced talks over HUGE Manchester United transfer

Still, Don Balon links United, PSG and Juve as potential contenders for his signature, with club captain Sergio Ramos said to have alerted chiefs about the interest surrounding him.

United are known to be in the market for a new midfielder this summer, with the Daily Mirror linking them strongly with Shakhtar Donetsk star Fred, while the Sun have also suggested they’re close to landing Lazio’s Sergej Milinkovic-Savic.

Casemiro would be another superb option in a problem position for Jose Mourinho, who has already lost Michael Carrick to retirement this summer, while Marouane Fellaini is heading towards the end of his contract.

Diario Gol have previously reported that Casemiro has a release clause as high as £175million, so it remains to be seen what kind of money United would realistically have to fork out to bring him to Old Trafford.

Their recent business surely shows they have the financial power to do it, though spending quite that much on one player may be a tad extreme.