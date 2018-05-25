Manchester United ‘ready to pay £120million for DREAM double transfer’

Manchester United are reportedly ready to pay a combined £120million to seal the double transfer of midfielders Fred and Sergej Milinkovic-Savic.

While talks to bring Fred from Shakhtar Donetsk to United for around £50m are progressing well, the deal for Lazio starlet Milinkovic-Savic is proving a little more complicated.

Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain remain in the running for the Serbia international, and while United are prepared to pay big for him, they have their limits.

According to the Mail, the Red Devils will only go as high as £70million for Milinkovic-Savic, but his club Lazio are currently asking for closer to £87.5m for their star player.

It remains to be seen if a compromise can be reached between the two clubs, with United certainly in urgent need of more than one midfield signing this summer.

Michael Carrick has retired this summer and will join Jose Mourinho’s coaching staff, while Marouane Fellaini looks certain to leave as his contract is close to expiring.

Meanwhile, doubts remain over the form of Paul Pogba, and the likes of Ander Herrera and Daley Blind have not featured as regularly in the season just gone.

Milinkovic-Savic has impressed in Serie A and seems ideal for United, especially alongside another quality young player like Fred.

The Premier League runners-up have also been linked with big names like Napoli’s Jorginho and Nice ace Jean Seri in that position, so could have other options to explore.