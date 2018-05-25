Jurgen Klopp drops major hint Liverpool are pursuing exciting £62million transfer

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has dropped a hint over his transfer plans as speculation hots up that his side are working on signing Lyon star Nabil Fekir this summer.

The Reds’ focus for the moment will mainly be on tomorrow night’s Champions League final against Real Madrid, but it seems the club could also have some transfer plans in store for next season.

MORE: Klopp instructs Liverpool to launch transfer bid for €50m star to unsettle Real Madrid ahead of CL final

Canal Plus, as translated by the Metro, recently stated that Liverpool were closing in on a £62million deal for Fekir, who looks an ideal addition to this squad.

And that is backed up by latest quotes from Klopp, who has suggested in an interview with the Daily Mirror that his side will look to replace Philippe Coutinho in attacking midfield this summer.

The Brazil international was a big loss for the Merseyside giants as he made his way to Barcelona in January, while Klopp also noted Adam Lallana’s injury has been a blow for his side.

When asked about transfer plans, Klopp told the Mirror: ‘What do we do? We brought in Naby Keita already, an outstanding player. We will bring in a couple more players and that will happen.

‘But we had the quality of players already to finish the season higher.

‘Think about the season we played without Lallana, and half a season without Coutinho. Two of the best players in the whole Premier League. They didn’t play on the pitch for us.

‘Can you imagine Phil Coutinho still in the team?’