Tottenham to try audacious effort to pip Chelsea to transfer of Manchester United star

Tottenham are reportedly ready to try to land Anthony Martial from Manchester United as part of any transfer involving defender Toby Alderweireld.

Spurs could do with freshening up their attack a little this summer, with the club not looking too far away from becoming genuine Premier League title contenders or going further in the Champions League.

MORE: Tottenham step up £170m transfer plans to ruin Manchester United’s summer after new Pochettino contract

Martial would be an exciting addition and looks a player who could improve immensely under the guidance of Mauricio Pochettino, and his future reportedly remains up in the air this summer.

The Daily Mail have been among the sources to link Chelsea with an interest in the France international, but Tottenham also seem keen to land him.

According to the Sun, Spurs will be ready to ask for the 22-year-old in any deal involving Alderweireld moving to Old Trafford.

This seems a fine swap deal from the north Londoners’ point of view, though as the Mail have previously suggested, United may understandably be against the idea of letting a promising young forward join a Premier League rival.

Martial has shown flashes of brilliance during his time with the Red Devils, but was not a regular for Jose Mourinho’s side in the second half of this season.

The former Monaco man could also be a great addition at Chelsea, particularly with the Daily Star linking Manchester City with an interest in signing Eden Hazard.